ONE 172: Kevin Belingon says Eduard Folayang has the ‘perfect’ plan in place to stun Shinya Aoki in Saitama

Kevin Belingon is confident longtime teammate Eduard Folayang will stun Shinya Aoki inside the Saitama Super Arena this Sunday, March 23.

Ad

The former ONE world champions collide for the fourth time on the global stage of ONE Championship at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang. They duke out in a ligthweight MMA fixture.

Ad

Trending

'Tobikan Judan' currently leads their rivalry with two victories to one after submitting Eduard Folayang twice at ONE on TNT 4 and ONE: A New Era.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Folayang, meanwhile, bagged 26 pounds of gold in their first contest and handed 'Tobikan Judan' his first promotional defeat at ONE: Defending Honor in November 2016.

While it could be hard for the Lions Nation MMA co-founder to repeat history, Belingon, a former ONE bantamweight MMA world champion, remains certain that his stablemate has what it takes to hand the Japanese MMA icon a defeat in his backyard.

Ad

“We’ve prepared a solid game plan for this fight, though I’m not at liberty to say what we’re gonna do, I just know that it’s gonna be perfect for this rivalry match against Shinya Aoki,” Belingon told the Manila Standard ahead of fight night.

Ad

Denice Zamboanga backs Eduard Folayang for success at ONE 172

Like Belingon, ONE interim atomweight MMA world champion Denice Zamboanga sees the Philippine MMA icon getting his hand raised against the 60-fight veteran.

Zamboanga, who returns in a world title unification tie versus Stamp Fairtex at ONE 173: Denver, knows how much this fight means to Eduard Folayang.

And she reckons his unwavering dedication and experience should give him the abilities to stun Aoki in Saitama, Japan.

Ad

"He's facing a longtime rival, and I know how much this means to him. I'm rooting for him and praying for his victory. Believing that his hard work and experience will pay off," Denice Zamboanga told ABS-CBN.

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang will be available to fight fans via pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com this Sunday, March 23.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.