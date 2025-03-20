ONE 172: Nabil Anane reckons endurance could be the deciding factor in rematch with Superlek

ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nabil Anane believes endurance will be a deciding factor in his scheduled unification bout against reigning divisional king Superlek Kiatmoo9 this week.

Ad

The 6-foot-4 Team Mehdi Zatout will try to become the new sheriff in the bantamweight Muay Thai lane when he takes on 'The Kicking Machine' at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang on March 23 at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.

In a feature by Fightlore Official on YouTube in line with his marquee title match, Nabil Anane shared his thoughts on his clash with Superlek, including how it could well boil down to who has more to give if ever the match goes deep.

Ad

Trending

The 20-year-old Algerian-Thai phenom said:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"I think he has good endurance. He doesn’t have any problems in the later rounds. But it’s been quite long since he fought five rounds. Last fight he fought, it’s only one round against [Jonathan] Haggerty. Me too, I fought only one round. So, let’s see."

Watch the feature below:

Ad

Ad

Nabil Anane's showdown against Superlek at ONE 172 is a rematch of their first encounter in June 2023 in a flyweight Muay Thai match. Last time around, the Thai superstar knocked out the then-ONE-debuting Anane in the opening round.

Superlek, who is also the featherweight kickboxing king, was last in action in September in the United States, knocking out British striker Jonathan Haggerty in just 49 seconds to become the new bantamweight Muay Thai world champion and a two-sport titleholder.

Ad

Anane, meanwhile, also scored an opening-round KO win back in January over Nico Carrillo to become the interim bantamweight champion.

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang is available live on pay-per-view via watch.onefc.com.

Nabil Anane has payback in his mind at ONE 172

As he goes up again versus Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE 172, Nabil Anane has payback in his mind while also showcasing that he has improved as a fighter since their first encounter.

Ad

He spoke about his frame of mind in an interview with the South China Morning Post, underlining that he has every intention to take full advantage of the opportunity to run it back with Superlek.

Anane said:

"Thank you to him (Superlek), because it’s because of him that I changed a lot. I was very happy that I went through all of this, and now I got a chance to get my revenge and all."

Ad

Apart from becoming the main man in the bantamweight Muay Thai lane and exacting payback, Anane is also out to get a win at ONE 172 to extend his winning streak, which currently stands at six straight.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.