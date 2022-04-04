×
"Who you got?" - ONE Championship asks for fan picks on Buchecha vs. Reug Reug

Buchecha (left) and Reug Reug (right) [Photo Credits: ONE Championship]
Timothy Wheaton
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Apr 04, 2022 03:50 PM IST
News

Buchecha vs. Reug Reug is all set to happen on April 22 at ONE: Reloaded. This is a feature fight between a Brazilian jiu-jitsu specialist and the Senegalese wrestling stand-out.

ONE Championship took to Instagram to ask fans who they have in this MMA bout and who they would pick as the winner for Buchecha vs. Reug Reug. Below is their Instagram post:

"We can't wait for this one. Who you got?"

Fans responded with the following comments:

"I can’t wait for this fight."
"Yes! BJJ vs Wrestling. Let's Goooooo."
"Buchecha EZ."
"Has Reug been submitted or even close?"
"Sénégal!" 🇸🇳🇸🇳🇸🇳
"one more for Buchecha."
"Oumar Reug Reug Kane!" 🇸🇳🇸🇳💪🙏
"Reug 😍 Reug"
"Very good BJJ vs Senegal wrestling😮🔥"

To find out the results of Buchecha vs. Reug Reug, fans will need to watch ONE: Reloaded on April 22.

Marcus 'Buchecha' Almeida and Oumar 'Reug Reug' Kane finally get to face off at ONE: Reloaded on April 22nd!#ONEChampionship#ONEReloaded https://t.co/a6tqguk8Lj

Buchecha vs. Reug Reug breakdown

At ONE: Reloaded, the fight between Buchecha and Reug Reug is scheduled as an MMA fight and will feature two men with amazing combat sports backgrounds prior to their entry into mixed martial arts.

'Buchecha' Marcus Almeida is a Brazilian jiu-jitsu expert. He holds over 20 gold medals in various Brazilian jiu-jitsu championships. He has placed first in both the heavyweight and the absolute categories. These tournaments include World Championships, ADCC, World Cups, and many more. In submission grappling, he holds an incredible record of 128-13-1.

The Brazilian heavyweight entered MMA in ONE Championship in 2021 and quickly picked up two wins. He has two submission victories, and none of his matches have gone past the three-minute mark.

He made his debut against Brazilian kickboxer 'Braddock' Anderson Silva, earning a victory in 2:55 of round one. Next, he gave 'Mighty Warrior' Ji Won Kang his first and only loss with a submission at 2:27 of the first round.

Before entering Senegelese wrestling, 'Reug Reug' Oumar Kane used to help his family by fishing. He told ONE Championship:

“Life was hard, but I always did my best to overcome problems. It wasn’t always easy, but that has got me to this position now.”

In his climb through Senegalese wrestling, Reug Reug picked up hundreds of victories and dozens of championships. He often had to face off against multiple men on the same night.

After showing dominance in wrestling, he turned to MMA and has earned a 3-1 record since entering the sport. Impressively, all three of the Senegelese heavyweight's victories were by way of Round 1 KO/TKO.

Buchecha vs. Reug Reug is definitely a special matchup and the winner will climb the heavyweight rankings.

Edited by Allan Mathew
