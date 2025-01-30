“One of the best fight camps ever” - Nico Carrillo insists traning camp was on point before shocking loss to Nabil Anane

Nico Carrillo felt like he had "one of the best fight camps ever" ahead of his ONE world title clash with Nabil Anane. Unfortunately, his performance said otherwise.

Returning to the iconic Impact Arena in Bangkok boasting four-straight knockout finishes, 'The King of the North' was heavily favored to leave ONE 170 with the interim ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship. Instead, the Scottish star suffered a stunning loss, being TKO'd in the first round by the 6'4" Algerian-Thai sensation.

Taking to Instagram, Carrillo offered insight into this first defeat under the ONE Championship banner.

"So, to the people who came over and supported me, I would like to explain why I didn’t get the win on Friday night," Carrillo said. "Honestly, for a certain point, it felt like one of the best fight camps ever."

Carrillo also revealed that ONE 170 would be his final time competing in the bantamweight division.

Nico Carrillo headed to featherweight following his first setback inside the Circle

In the end, Nico Carrillo chalked up his loss against Anane to an incredibly difficult weight cut that had his legs, brain, and chin all out of whack.

"In the end, my body couldn’t take shots I could normally brush off," Carrillo added. "Getting caught with a right hand put me on my back. My legs weren’t under me. Clearly, my brain - cutting that weight obviously affected my brain and my chin."

As a result, 'The King of the North' confirmed that he will move up to the featherweight Muay Thai division, where a fresh crop of matchups await.

"Featherweight is where my focus will go to now," he continued. "Same destination, different journey. Now watch me climb to the peak of the mountain all over again."

