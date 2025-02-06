“One of the best fighters in this division” - Prajanchai “honored” to welcome the challenge presented by Ellis Badr Barboza

Prajanchai PK Saenchai knows he faces a ferocious opponent in Ellis Badr Barboza, but he is ready to take the challenge on. The reigning ONE strawweight Muay Thai and kickboxing title holder will be putting his belt on the line against Barboza at ONE Fight Night 28, taking place in the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Despite being a veteran with a frankly ridiculous amount of experience (over 400 professional bouts!) Prajanchai holds his opponent in high regard and is eager to test his skills against the English striker.

"I'm happy and honored to fight Ellis Barboza, he's one of the best fighters in the division."

With his wealth of experience, Prajanchai has faced some of the biggest names in Muay Thai. But for him, the opponent doesn't matter - he's prepared to take down anyone the promotion decides to put in front of him.

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

But really, we can't choose our opponents. I'm ready to fight anyone, no matter who."

"I want to have three belts" - Two-sport king Prajanchai eyes an unprecedented shot at boxing gold after ONE Fight Night 28

Make no mistake, Prajanchai PK Saenchai is laser-focused on defending his championship belts. However, with ambitions of becoming a three-sport king, the Thai legend has his sights set on far more than simply defending his position.

Some may consider winning a championship belt a once-in-a-lifetime achievement, but for Prajanchai, even twice is not enough to sate his hunger for greatness. The dual-sport titleholder has revealed that he is looking to claim a third world title - this time in boxing. He said:

"After achieving my goals in Muay Thai and kickboxing, I want to challenge myself in boxing rules in ONE Championship. I want to have three belts on my shoulders at the same time."

ONE Fight Night 28 will air live in U.S. primetime on Friday, February 7, available for free with an active Prime Video subscription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.