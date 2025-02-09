"One of the best fights ever" - MMA social media bows down as legendary Israel Adesanya vs. Kelvin Gastelum gets inducted into UFC Hall of Fame

The entire MMA community voiced their admiration for the iconic Israel Adesanya vs. Kelvin Gastelum matchup at UFC 236, which was inducted into the promotion's Hall of Fame. Both fighters received praise from fans for their outstanding efforts.

For context, after establishing a five-fight win streak in the organization by defeating well-known opponents like UFC legend Anderson Silva and Derek Brunson, Adesanya was given the chance to get his hands on the interim belt.

He faced Gastelum in the UFC 236 co-main event, held in Atlanta's State Farm Arena on April 13, 2019. Both fighters put on a show, and Adesanya began his tenure as middleweight champion after winning via unanimous decision.

Trending

Adesanya attended UFC 312, which took place this past weekend at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia. During the PPV broadcast, the organization revealed that the interim title matchup between Adesanya and Gastelum would be inducted into the 2025 Hall of Fame.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Expand Tweet

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

One fan wrote:

''One of the best fights ever''

Another one stated:

''Izzy will be in many corners of the UFC Halls of Fame - he was such an unbeatable force in his prime!''

Other fans wrote:

''Iconic fight in this modern era... but perhaps it's time we recognize Izzy's accomplishments as he gets close to laying the gloves down. He had a helluva run''

''Everyone talked about the head kick after the fight. “How could Kelvin land a head hick on Izzy when he’s so short” Seeing Adesanya talk about how Kelvin “did something he didnt do all fight” by throwing that head kick gives us all a little insight into how that landed!''

Check out more reactions below:

Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @ufc on X]

Following the win over Gastelum, Adesanya defeated Robert Whittaker by second-round knockout to claim the undisputed middleweight belt, which he defended five times before losing to Alex Pereira at UFC 281.

The Nigerian-born Kiwi reclaimed his throne by defeating Pereira at UFC 287, becoming a two-time champion in the process.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.