"One of the very best judges" - NSAC director gives statement on Mike Bell's highly controversial 10-8 score at Noche UFC

UFC judge Mike Bell scoring in the fifth round of Alexa Grasso vs Valentina Shevchenko last weekend 10-8 in favor of the Mexican has become a hot topic. There has been a massive outrage on social media with people calling to make the judges more accountable in order to prevent such instances from happening in the future.

It is worth noting that a total of five 10-8 rounds were scored at the Noche UFC last weekend. In light of the same, the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) recently held a meeting to review the process for scoring 10-8 rounds in MMA. Several media members were invited to attend the event.

During the event, people present were asked to re-watch the five 10-8 rounds scored at the Noche UFC and were asked to score each round unanimously. It was followed up with a joint discussion as well.

During the meeting, the executive director of the NSAC, Jeff Mullen spoke about the error made by Bell as well. While claiming that he doesn't agree with Bell's decision despite him being one of the judges in the world, Mullen said:

"Mike is one of the very best judges in the world...He's just as good of a judge as he was [before]. I don't agree with his score on this round."

Dana White gives his thoughts on Mike Bell's scoring in

Alexa Grasso vs Valentina Shevchenko 2

The UFC CEO Dana White was left shocked once he found out about Mike Bell's controversial scoring and how it changed the outcome of the fight between Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko. It is worth noting that White wasn't present at the event was out on vacation when it happened.

Talking about it during a DWCS press conference, he spoke about how Bell should be investigated. He said:

"I was on vacation when this thing happened and I'm sitting in my house going - when I found out that one of the judges scored 10-8 - I'm like, this guy should be f**king investigated for this. This is the craziest s**t I've ever seen in my life and as I started to talk to people, I guess there was a - there's a seminar tomorrow with the Athletic Commission on 10-8's. Hopefully they can get this cleared up especially in title fights."

Check out Dana White's comments on the controversial scoring below:

