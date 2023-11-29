“One of the best strikers I have my eyes on” – Muay Thai legend Buakaw says he’s a huge fan of ‘super tough’ Stamp Fairtex

Muay Thai legend Buakaw Banchamek is a big fan of reigning ONE atomweight MMA world champion Stamp Fairtex.

Returning to Singapore Indoor Stadium in September, Stamp etched her name in the history books by becoming the first fighter in ONE Championships to claim three world titles in different sports.

Fresh off his own impressive win over fellow Thai icon Saenchai, the former WMC and WBC Muay Thai world champion shared his thoughts on Stamp Fairtex in a video on his YouTube channel.

“Stamp is one of the best strikers I have my eyes on and one that I actually admire. She’s super tough. Her fighting style is on point. She’s at the top-ranked among Thai female strikers.”

With her impressive third-round knockout of South Korean veteran Ham Seo Hee at ONE Fight Night 14, Stamp Fairtex moved to 11-2 in MMA and has won four straight bouts since September 2022.

That includes victories over Jihin Radzuan, Alyse Anderson, Anna ‘Supergirl’ Jaroonsak (kickboxing), and her world title-winning performance against ‘Hamzzang’ in Singapore on September 29.

Stamp sets her sights on three-sport supremacy once again

Stamp is the only fighter in ONE to claim three titles in three sports, but she’s never held those belts simultaneously. That’s something she plans to change.

After claiming both the ONE atomweight kickboxing and Muay Thai titles in her first two appearances with the promotion, she is determined to reclaim those titles, making history once again as the first-ever simultaneous three-sport ONE world champion.

That would put her on a collision course with two women she is very familiar with.

Reigning atomweight kickboxing champion Janet Todd came up short in her first and only Muay Thai meeting against Stamp in February 2019. The American, however, evened the scores when they ran it back under kickboxing rules.

Meanwhile, current atomweight Muay Thai titleholder Allycia Hellen Rodrigues holds a victory over the Thai fan favorite, besting her at ONE: A New Breed in 2020.

Would you like to see Stamp rematch ‘JT’ and Rodrigues in hopes of reclaiming the titles she once held?

If you missed any of the action or want to relive an epic night in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 14 replay can be watched anytime on demand via Amazon Prime Video in North America.