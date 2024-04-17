“One of the best strikers of our time” - Fans in pure awe of Jonathan Haggerty’s textbook technique in first matchup against Rodtang

Jonathan Haggerty's inaugural meeting with 'The Iron Man' Rodtang Jitmuangnon still stands as one of the greatest Muay Thai fights in ONE Championship history.

Throughout his career inside the circle, 'The General' has often tested himself against some of the toughest possible opponents. In his first two appearances with the promotion, he went toe-to-toe with former ONE world champion Joseph Lasiri and Thai legend Sam-A Gaiyanghadao.

However, it was his back-to-back scraps with Rodtang that really put Jonathan Haggerty on the map.

Particularly his first meeting with 'The Iron Man' at ONE: Dawn of Heroes in 2019:

Though he may have come up short on the scorecards, Haggerty's performance is still one that has fight fans clamoring for a trilogy fight:

Jonathan Haggerty meets Thai sensation Superlek when ONE Championship returns to the United States

Perhaps one day we'll see Jonathan Haggerty and Rodtang run it back for a third time. For now, the reigning ONE bantamweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion will have to focus on defending the latter against one of the most dangerous strikers in the game today — Superlek Kiatmoo9.

On Friday, September 6, ONE Championship returns to the United States with a history-making ONE 168: Denver card inside Ball Arena in Colorado.

There, 'The General' will put his Muay Thai gold up for grabs against the reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion in one of the most anticipated Muay Thai fights of all time.

Who leaves The Mile High City with two world titles wrapped around their waist?

Tickets for ONE 168: Denver will go on sale to the general public starting April 24, 10 a.m. Mountain Time.

