Watch: ONE Championship heavyweight Alain Ngalani showcases absurd flexibility

Do you want to see crazy flexibilty? Visit ONE Championship heavyweight Alain 'The Panther' Ngalani's Instagram page and you'll see what absurd wonders the human body can truly achieve.

Though the Cameroonian MMA fighter has one of the best-looking physiques you'll ever see, it's his physical feats that truly make him something to behold. The heavyweight marvel is well-versed in Judo, Muay Thai and kickboxing, and it shows in his incredible physical abilities.

In his most recent Instagram post, Ngalani showed off his now-famous flexibility. It's quite a sight to see, considering how bulky and muscular 'The Panther' is. We are not experts in human anatomy, but it just requires one look to understand that Ngalani's flexibility is beyond human.

This otherworldly physical feat allows the hulking heavyweight the ability to throw his kicks high while still maintaining power. Not a lot of fighters can do this and Ngalani works hard to make sure he's in his peak athletic form at all times.

Watch his flexible workout here:

UFC Champion Francis Ngannou is in awe of ONE Championship's Alain Ngalani

Alain Ngalani's countryman, MMA icon and UFC heavyweight champion Francis 'The Predator' Ngannou, has expressed his admiration for his 'The Panther'.

In an interview earlier this year, Ngannou spoke about how impressed he is with his fellow Cameroonian fighter. 'The Predator' had this to say about Ngalani:

“He do crazy stuff with his kick, like, insane. Like, I watch his fight, most of the time, he’s not really like a boxing type of guy. I think his background might be something like karate or taekwondo. This is some style very special, so I know a lot about him. I always get impressed by his kick and he always caught people with this spinning back kick. He’s so fast that you can’t see him coming.”

Imagine a fight between the UFC's 'Predator' and ONE Championship's 'Panther'. That would be something to see. Two behemoths for heavyweights with insane power and out-of-this-world athleticism. Ngannou's power punch vs. Ngalani's power kicks. It has money written all over it.

However, it looks like the two are friendly and that's great too. Imagine having Ngannou and Ngalani as your buddies and part of your squad. No one would dare mess with you.

Edited by Harvey Leonard