“I really am grateful for Eddie for his time here” - ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong has nothing but appreciation for Eddie Alvarez

Eddie Alvarez may have left the organization, but ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong has all the love in the world for the American legend.

It was this past week when ONE Championship and Alvarez parted ways, ending a relationship that lasted more than three years.

Sityodtong, during the ONE 161 post-event press conference, said he’s grateful for what Alvarez did for the organization and that he wishes nothing but the best for ‘The Underground King.’

Chatri Sityodtong said:

“In every relationship in life, both sides have to win. And if both sides are not winning, then it makes sense to part ways and, you know, I really am grateful for Eddie for his time here. And he's grateful as well and again, I have a good relationship with him.”

He added that what contributed more to Alvarez’s departure was the COVID-19 pandemic that pushed back ONE Championship’s expansion into the North American market.

Sityodtong said that he wanted Alvarez to help elevate the brand in the United States and Canada. However, their plans took a backseat due to the pandemic.

“But I think both of us were caught by surprise with the pandemic. It obviously delayed the US launch of ONE into the US by at least two years, right? And so we were hoping that Eddie could help us in the US with the launch and whatnot.”

Alvarez came into the promotion in 2019 and carried a hype worthy of his achievements. However, his run in the circle was lackluster, going 1-2 with one no contest in the four fights he’s had.

Nevertheless, Alvarez holds a certain status in the sport, being the only fighter to win world titles in both UFC and Bellator MMA.

Chatri Sityodtong says Eddie Alvarez left ONE Championship in an amicable way

Separations aren’t always easy, but the one that happened between ONE Championship and Eddie Alvarez was something that both parties agreed had to happen.

Chatri Sityodtong said in the same press conference that the promotion and Alvarez had already come to an understanding, and this allowed the two parties to part ways amicably and without any ill will towards each other.

“I'd say, you know, Eddie realizes his clock is ticking. I think he's like, 39 years old right? Yeah, so I think it's amicable. It was just we both agreed that you know, we weren't getting what we wanted, and he wasn't getting what he wanted.”

Chatri Sityodtong added:

“And so, why continue the relationship, you know, again, business relationship. Obviously, I have nothing but love and respect for Eddie he's an incredible athlete, a legend of the sport. He is an awesome human being. Nothing but again, good things to say about Eddie.”

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far