ONE CEO says Chingiz Allazov may see holes in Regian Eersel’s game

ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Chingiz Allazov has had a great start to 2023. As he looks ahead to the rest of the year, there’s plenty of huge fights on the horizon.

After dethroning former champion and pound-for-pound great Superbon Singha Mawynn, talk immediately started around who Allazov could face next.

‘Chinga’ has been on an incredible run since losing on his ONE Championship debut. After winning the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix last year, he produced his best performance inside the circle to dismantle the champ in two rounds.

One name Chingiz Allazov was quick to mention was that of another world champion, Regian Eersel, who holds the lightweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world championships.

ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong spoke about the possible matchup in an interview with SCMP MMA, speaking about how Allazov may see a way that he can exploit Eersel's size and use it in his favor:

"Imagine a featherweight, it’s gonna be even more different. I don’t know, maybe they see that Regian, because he’s taller he doesn’t have this strong chin, as potentially as someone who’s shorter and stockier with a bigger neck."

Watch the full interview below:

WATCH: Chingiz Allazov puts Demetrious Johnson on the spot backstage at ONE Fight Night 6

After his emphatic world championship win at ONE Fight Night 6 on Prime Video, Chingiz Allazov had a score to settle with ONE flyweight champ Demetrious Johnson.

After coming across ‘Mighty Mouse’ backstage at the event, he couldn’t resist the opportunity to go over to the flyweight legend and question him calling Superbon the best striker in the sport.

Featuring as a guest on The Joe Rogan Experience, Johnson spoke about the Thai star’s run, which included his knockout over Giorgio Petrosyan.

‘Chinga’ didn’t actually hold a grudge over Johnson’s comments. Instead, they showed respect towards each other as Johnson admitted to being a fan after Allazov’s performances in the World Grand Prix.

In the video posted on ONE Championship’s Instagram, DJ can be seen praising Chingiz Allazov for his run inside the circle as they took a photo together:

“Respect 😤🏆 'Mighty Mouse' headlines our INAUGURAL U.S. event at ONE Fight Night 10 in a ONE Flyweight World Title trilogy match against Adriano Moraes on May 5! 🏆 @chingizallazov @mighty⁠ #ONEFightNight6”

As Chingiz Allazov looks to set up a huge fight for his first world title defense, Demetrious Johnson is preparing for one of the biggest bouts of his career.

On May 5, ‘Mighty Mouse’ will look to defend his flyweight world championship against former titleholder Adriano Moraes in their third fight.

