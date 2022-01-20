"I'm more excited now" - ONE Championship's Jeremy Miado aims to "strive harder" for possible rebooked Senzo Ikeda fight

Staying true to his moniker 'The Jaguar', ONE Championship's Jeremy Miado is ready for a chance to pounce back into the fight scene.

Following his last-minute pullout of ONE: Heavy Hitters on January 14 due to COVID-19 protocols, the 29-year-old was forced to sit back and watch as his opponent Senzo Ikeda stole the show with a brutal liver shot knockout of his replacement, Elipitua Siregar.

In an interview with the promotion, Miado gave props to both fighters for their quick adjustments, but obviously gave higher praise to Ikeda:

"I know and I expected those from him. I can say that I'm amazed with how both athletes performed in that match, but I'm certainly impressed with Ikeda. You can see how determined he was to get the win and he really showed his best to win that fight."

Ikeda's striking prowess under a last-minute gameplan was impressive enough for ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong to give the 39-year-old a US $50,000 fight bonus.

Of course, Miado will now have to wait a while to get another shot at the Japanese veteran, but that has not affected his competitive energy one bit:

"I'm more excited now. We prepared for him and he proved that he's really a strong fighter. He presents a very interesting challenge for me that I need to get over to progress with my career. You can see that he's really a striker, and that means that we have the same bread and butter. So if ever we get matched up again, I have to really be at my best and strive harder in my training."

Jeremy Miado continues ONE Championship rollercoaster ride

COVID-19 ruining a potentially strong start to 2022 is only the latest loop in Jeremy Miado's rollercoaster ride through ONE Championship.

After starting his MMA career with a six-fight winning streak, the Filipino fighter suffered his first three career losses within his first six bouts under the ONE umbrella.

Now riding a new two-fight winning streak after consecutive wins against Li Tao Miao, Miado will have to wait a while longer before he can step inside the ONE Circle again.

Edited by John Cunningham