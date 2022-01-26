Aung La Nsang is looking forward to traveling around the world again with ONE Championship

Aung La Nsang recently announced he will be fighting again in ONE Championship and taking on Vitaly Bigdash in a trilogy matchup.

While waiting for the organization's confirmation for the bout to happen, 'The Burmese Python' is elated to know that Asia's premier MMA promotion is looking forward to holding events outside Singapore again.

The last time ONE Championship competed outside Singapore before the pandemic happened was back in February 2020 in Jakarta, Indonesia. Since then, the promotion has had a few closed-door events in China and Thailand before settling into the Singapore Indoor Stadium starting October 2020.

As the world prepares to live in the new normal this 2022, former middleweight champion Aung La Nsang, who currently resides in the United States, looks forward to competing in different countries once again.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, he said:

"That will be nice. Possibly, if they come to the States that will be amazing... I don’t know where else they could go right now at the moment. Maybe Thailand since it’s opened up a little bit. I love traveling and part of life I mean on this earth it’s just traveling and seeing other places, It would be amazing to get that chance again."

Catch Aung La Nsang's interview with the South China Morning Post below:

Aung La Nsang accepts the fact ONE Championship might not return to Myanmar

One of the biggest highlights of Aung La Nsang's career was competing in front of his hometown crowd back in October 2018. He returned to his home country as a hero and put on a good show, knocking out Mohammad Karaki in the first round.

ONE Championship had another card in Myanmar in March 2019. However, the pandemic has since kept the organization from holding events in the Thuwunna Indoor Stadium.

The coup d'etat in Myanmar started in February 2021 and as the situation moves forward, the chances for ONE Championship returning to the country will be very remote.

"The whole situation is sad. I mean, not being to fight there is the least out of the sadness that’s happening right now... It’d be selfish for me to think that’s sad when way worse things are happening over there. It’s super sad. It’s going backwards. I’m sad about that but I’m more sad about the people in my country."

While it appears unlikely for the foreseeable future, Aung La Nsang will still harbor hope of one day fighting in front of a home crowd again.

Edited by Harvey Leonard