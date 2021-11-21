ONE Championship: Aung La Nsang advises Burmese people to stay strong amid hard times

Aung La Nsang has been busy focusing on his MMA career in ONE Championship. However, the former two-division champion cannot ignore the trouble and unrest present in his home country of Myanmar.

'The Burmese Python' has not shyed away from talking about the situation in Myanmar, especially since fellow MMA fighter and friend Phoe Thaw was arrested after being wrongfully accused by the military of making hand bombs in April.

Prior to the arrest, Thaw suffered burns and lacerations from a bomb blast in Yangon and was sent to a hospital. Nsang was angered when Thaw was arrested while his wounds were being treated.

Nsang has been training overseas and has given Myanmar something to be proud of in and outside of the cage. Aside from competing in ONE Championship, Aung La Nsang takes time to do humanitarian work and was even appointed as the ambassador of Fighting Wildlife Crime by the World Wide Fund for Nature in Myanmar.

Amidst the political unrest in Myanmar, Nsang sent a message to his fellow compatriots in an interview with the South China Morning Post. He had this to say:

"Stay safe, stay strong, have faith and the best outcomes are going to happen and it’s going to be soon so just stay strong."

Nsang is staying in touch with relatives in Myanmar while competing in ONE Championship

Nsang has revealed that he often takes time to reach out to his family in Myanmar to check on them. 'The Burmese Python' is frustrated at how local media in the country is treating the situation and will speak out whenever possible.

In the same interview with the South China Morning Post, he added:

"I’m still in touch with all my relatives and my father, my brother, my cousins there. It’s hard times with the political unrest there and surprisingly, the media hasn’t talked much about it. Every time I get a chance, I gotta speak up for it a little bit. It’s a hard time for a lot of people in Myanmar especially in the tribes, the Chin tribe, the Kachin tribe - a lot of fighting going on so I pray for peace, one day I can go back home and do some work there."

Aung La Nsang is coming off a first-round knockout victory over Leandro Ataides in ONE Championship: Battleground this past July. The win snapped his two-fight losing streak after the former two-division champion lost both his titles to Reiner de Ridder. He is rumored to be taking on Yushin Okami in his next bout.

Nsang owns a professional MMA record of 27-12, including 13 knockouts and 12 submissions. He has fought 15 times in ONE Championship.

