Jarred Brooks on facing lower-ranked Hiroba Minowa in ONE Championship: Only the Brave - "I don’t mind" 

Jarred Brooks is set to return back inside the ONE Championship cage in less than two months to take on Hiroba Minowa.

Impressive during his debut, 'The Monkey God' finds himself jumping in the strawweight rankings and doesn't mind competing against a lower-ranked fighter.

The American fighter lived up to the hype after taking a submission victory over Lito Adiwang. The victory made him jump up to be the No.3-ranked fighter in the strawweight division and his next fight is with No.4-ranked Minowa.

Brooks has been vocal upon his entry to Asia's premier MMA promotion that he is targeting to battle Joshua Pacio for the strawweight title. He welcomed the matchup with Minowa as the key to getting closer to his main goal.

"It was my first fight in ONE Championship. It’s a title eliminator. I don’t mind and at the end of the day, he’s a great opponent," said Brooks in an interview with The AllStar. "He has a lot in his toolbelt. I’ve been working the ins and outs of what he has and what I have. I do think at the end of the day, I’m gonna get the dub and I’m going to fight that one championship. That’s the main thing."

The 28-year-old fighter got what he wished for as Minowa was one of the fighters he called out along with Pacio after securing his matchup with Adiwang. Nonetheless, Brooks promises fireworks once he steps back inside the Circle.

"At the end of the day, in order for me to get where I need to be, you gotta show out in the ring and you gotta show up outside of the ring. Whoever they wanna put me up against, I’ll make sure it’s a show."

Jarred Brooks feels Hiroba Minowa is an underappreciated by ONE Championship fans

Hiroba Minowa has only lost twice in 15 bouts in his MMA career. The fight Jarred Brooks will be his third bout in ONE Championship after beating Lito Adiwang and Alex Silva via split decision.

Assessing his opponent, Brooks felt that Minowa is a silent killer and he expects his bout to go an extra mile. He also sees that the Japanese fighter has not been given enough credit for his potential and fighting skills.

"Super calm, super relaxed. He’s not a first round fighter, he’s a third round fighter," Brooks described Minowa. "You gotta come correct and he’s very technical. People don’t give him credit enough for what he’s actually done in the amount of time that he has."

