Watch: ONE Championship: Bad Blood Cold Open

Get ready for a seismic collision tonight in the main event of ONE Championship: Bad Blood. ONE's heavyweight interim title bout between Anatoly 'Sladkiy' Malykhin and Kirill Grishenko has been bumped into the main event slot after the original main event got canceled.

Due to John 'Hands of Stone' Lineker testing positive for the coronavirus, his headlining bantamweight title bout against Bibiano 'The Flash' Fernandes has been postposed. Two other bouts have been removed from the card, including a strawweight barnburner between Yosuke Saruta and Gustavo Balart.

Thank heavens, however, that ONE stacked their card so much that even with three canceled bouts, the event is still likely to produce fireworks from start to finish.

Malykhin and Grishenko are knockout machines. If there's a real-life equivalent of a clash of Titans, this has to be it. Their sheer size and power alone can literally shake the cage and shut each other's lights off.

With two undefeated heavyweight strikers trying to end each other's unbeaten streak for the title, viewers dare not blink.

ONE Championship: Bad Blood has a co-main event for the ages

In the perfect lead-up to the behemoth fight in the main event, a Muay Thai showdown of the highest order will take over as co-headliner. Former ONE flyweight Muay Thai champion Jonathan 'The General' Haggerty will take on Mongkolpetch Petchyindee in a potential title eliminator bout.

Haggerty has bounced back since losing the title and failing to regain it against Rodtang. Now on a two-fight winning streak, the Brit is looking to return to title contention against one of ONE Championship's most dangerous Thai fighters.

Across the cage will be the renowned Mongkolpetch, a powerful Thai boxer who hasn't lost inside the ONE Championship cage so far. The Petchyindee Academy fighter believes Haggerty's time has passed and it's his turn to get a crack at champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

Despite major setbacks, ONE: Bad Blood is still proving to be one of the best this year so far. Tune in tonight to watch the drama and action unfold.

