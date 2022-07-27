“I am very grateful once again” - Adriano Moraes relishes chance to perform for US fans on Prime Video

ONE flyweight reigning champion Adriano Moraes is extremely grateful to have the chance to perform for North American fans on Prime Video.

ONE Championship made major headlines this past April when they announced their multi-year partnership with Amazon Prime Video.

The American subscription service will broadcast its first martial arts event, ONE on Prime Video 1 live via US Primetime on August 26 with Adriano Moraes and Demetrious Johnson headlining the evening.

Expecting a new wave of spectators to be watching his fight, 'Mikinho' feels nothing but excitement and gratefulness.

He happily told ONE:

“I believe this partnership between ONE and Prime Video will be fantastic for MMA fans and everyone who loves martial arts. And for me, it will be an honor to [compete in] the main event on the first Prime Video broadcast. I am very grateful once again.”

Adriano Moraes, the small kid with big dreams from Brazil, has reached the pinnacle of his long MMA career. The American Top Team (ATT) fighter made MMA history when he became the first man to knockout the 12-time flyweight world champion, Demetrious Johnson in 2021 at ONE on TNT 1. The upset knockout sent shockwaves across the globe.

Rewatch the clip below:

The Brazilian fighter is honored to run it back again with the American legend on one of the biggest cards in ONE history. Moraes most recently returned to the circle to secure a devastating knockout win against Yuya ‘Little Piranha’ Wakamatsu at ONE X last March, cementing his place as the undisputed ONE flyweight world champion.

Johnson, on the other hand, hasn’t competed in an MMA bout since his previous outing against Moraes. However, 'Mighty Mouse' secured his most recent victory in an exhilarating mixed-rules bout against Rodtang Jitmuangnon on the same fight card.

Watch MMA superstar Adriano Moraes attempt to retain his belt on Friday, August 26 on Prime Video.

Adriano Moraes says world title bout with 'Mighty Mouse' is significant for his legacy

One of the reasons why Adriano Moraes accepted a rematch with ‘Mighty Mouse’ Demetrious Johnson is because it's another golden opportunity to make a long-lasting impact in the history of mixed martial arts.

In an interview with ONE, the ATT fighter explained:

“This fight is significant for my legacy because I want to make as many title defenses as possible during my career. And [another] victory over him will help build that legacy.”

It’s unbelievable to see how far the Brazilian superstar has come, competing in jiu-jitsu and judo competitions when he was younger to become a well-rounded striking and wrestling machine today.

The Brazilian star has overcome a lot of adversity in his personal and professional life, and that is what motivates him to keep working towards becoming one of the most skilled competitors in ONE Championship history.

