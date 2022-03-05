"I've never been knocked out and I don't believe it will happen in this fight" - Adriano Moraes laughs off Yuya Wakamatsu's KO claim

Adriano Moraes is certain of one thing every time he steps into the Circle – he'll never be finished.

However, in the lead-up to their world title tussle on March 26 at ONE X, Moraes' opponent, No.2-ranked contender Yuya ‘Little Piranha’ Wakamatsu, asserted that he believes he has what it takes to become the first man to put the Brazilian kingpin out cold on the canvas.

‘Mikinho’ took the claim in his stride, but responded with a fierce warning to his upcoming rival. During an interview with ONE Championship, he said:

“All my opponents always say they're going to knock me out. He's just one more. I've never been knocked out and I don't believe it will happen in this fight. I'm going after him with everything! Let's see if he can handle the pressure.”

The 32-year-old has been on the receiving end of some intimidating words throughout his time at the Singapore-based organization, but he never lets it bother him.

Instead, he simply stashes away the remarks, puts in extra effort during his training camp and dominates every man who promises to finish him in the Circle.

Adriano Moraes has been victorious in most outings, suffering only three setbacks in his time in ONE, which all came by decision. With his upcoming bout, the Brazilian powerhouse will be looking to take out another competitor to remind the world why he is the best flyweight in the world.

His opponent, meanwhile, has truly deserved his crack at gold. ‘Little Piranha’ is on a five-fight win streak in ONE and he has been gathering impressive scalps along the way from some of the best in the division.

Both men are keen to test each other across all departments. With that said, be sure to catch them in action on the promotion’s 10-year anniversary showpiece, set to go live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium on March 26.

Adriano Moraes can't wait to put on a show at ONE X

A victory in ONE is always a special occasion for the Brazilian world champion. However, a highlight-reel finish at the promotion’s greatest ever event would be potentially career-defining.

Adriano Moraes understands that it won't come easy, given his rival’s strong arsenal. Nevertheless, the flyweight top dog has made it clear that he has put in extra work at American Top Team to ensure that he'll grab the victory and leave a lasting impression in the Circle.

“The training sessions at American Top Team are great. The group here is very united. There are many tough athletes here and we help each other. There are several athletes with scheduled fights, so the training is very strong. I hope to be able to put on a great show on March 26th.”

We'll find out if his confidence is once again well placed when he enters the Circle at ONE: X later this month.

Edited by Harvey Leonard