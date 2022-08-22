“To see who is the best” - Adriano Moraes relishes rematch against legendary Demetrious Johnson

Adriano Moraes is the proud owner of one of the greatest knockouts in MMA history. In 2021 he knocked out MMA legend Demetrious Johnson during their ONE Flyweight World Championship bout.

The two incredibly skilled MMA fighters are gearing up for the rematch at ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II, which will be broadcast live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium and aired during US primetime via Amazon Prime Video on August 26.

However, before the two fighters showdown in the circle later this week, the Brazilian-born flyweight king took a look back at their first meeting. ONE Championship shared this video on YouTube:

"Ahead of his titanic rematch with MMA great Demetrious Johnson in the main event of ONE on Prime Video 1 on August 26, flyweight king Adriano Moraes talks us through his incredible finish of "Mighty Mouse" in their heated first encounter!"

Watch the full video below:

According to Moraes, their first meeting was a firefight between World Title holders. While 'Mikinho' held gold in ONE, 'Mighty Mouse' set title records in the UFC. Moraes said:

"It’s all about UFC vs. ONE Championship because while I was dominating ONE Championship, 'DJ' was dominating UFC ... Now I say ‘oh you have the opportunity to see who is the best.’"

Adriano Moraes talks about the Demetrious Johnson KO

The ONE Flyweight World Champion prepared for the fight of his life when he met Johnson in 2021. The Brazilian studied hours of tape on 'DJ' and knew exactly what to expect when he fought 'Mighty Mouse'.

Speaking in the video above, the 33-year-old Brazilian said:

“He always changes levels, change the base, you know switch stance all the time. So I’m trying to confuse him with my kicks. I put some capoeira base to move better and break the angle.”

Watching the moment in which he knocked Johnson out, he proved who really was the best. The Brazilian simply smiled and said:

"I'm a bad man."

It was the first time that 'Mighty Mouse' had ever been stopped in his illustrious MMA career. Now, at ONE on Prime Video 1 on August 26, Johnson will be looking to avenge this loss.

Facing an MMA legend such as Demetrious Johnson, Moraes still fighting him was a dream the first time around. He said:

"Even my best dreams I never would dream where I am today."

