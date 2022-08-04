Adriano Moraes was "very respectful" towards Demetrious Johnson at press conference

Flyweight king Adriano Moraes and all-time flyweight great Demetrious Johnson will headline ONE Championship's debut on Amazon Prime Video on August 26.

Ahead of their rematch at ONE on Prime Video 1, the two appeared as part of the panel at the ONE Championship x Amazon Prime press conference in Los Angeles to promote the event and formally announce ONE’s partnership with the streaming service.

Following his excursion to California, Adriano Moraes discussed the trip and his interaction with ‘Mighty Mouse’ at the event:

“I enjoyed every second of the trip to California for our press conference. I went with Buchecha and we went to several gyms, we trained at CheckMat, we went to the RVCA and we did several tours with ONE Championship. DJ only went to the press conference. We were very respectful to each other and after the press conference, he left without saying a word. I saw him very little.”

Both fighters will step into the circle later this month with something to prove. Following the first knockout loss of his career, ‘Mighty Mouse’ will be determined to prove that he can defeat 'Mikinho', while the reigning world champion will hope to further cement his legacy with another statement win against one of the pound-for-pound greats.

Demetrious Johnson is ready for a trilogy with Adriano Moraes

Fans and fellow fighters are excited to see Demetrious Johnson and Adriano Moraes run back their epic ONE on TNT 1 main event in April 2021. With a world championship and legacies on the line, both fighters believe that a trilogy bout is a possibility.

Of course, much of that relies on Johnson emerging victorious at ONE on Prime Video 1. While speaking about the potential of a trilogy with Moraes at the ONE Championship x Amazon Prime press conference, Johnson said:

"I'm sure we'll probably do a trilogy. It's up to ONE Championship to decide what I do. When they offered me the Rodtang fight, it came out of the blue. So, they offered me this fight, and it came out of the blue.”

Should a trilogy bout be justifiable following their clash on August 26, it will be the first time in Johnson’s storied career that he will meet the same opponent three times.

Meanwhile, Moraes is no stranger to trilogies, having completed three contests with rival Geje Eustaquio. ‘Mikinho’ won two out of the three bouts.

