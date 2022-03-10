Amir Khan breaks down the Thanh Le-Garry Tonon fight at ONE: Lights Out

Amir Khan will be making his featherweight debut at ONE X, but is already sizing up the top competition in Thanh Le and Garry Tonon.

Le will defend the ONE featherweight world title against Tonon in the main event of ONE: Lights Out on Friday, March 11. Khan appears to have already done his homework on the two fighters. He recently shared his thoughts on their upcoming bout.

He told ONE:

“They are both solid guys. They have an equal chance, it just depends on who plays the game right. Le has to stay in his striking rage. But if he gets a bit greedy, like let's say if he hurts Tonon and he tries to get greedy and close the distance, then it will be a bit dangerous for Thanh Le because when Gary gets into grappling range, he's unpredictable. You won’t know what's coming.”

Khan believes that Tonon will not be a walk in the park though, as he knows how dangerous ‘The Lion Killer’ can be on the ground:

“Tonon’s been coached by John Danaher, an extremely smart guy. I'm sure they have a good game plan for Thanh Le. I wouldn't be surprised if Tonon fakes he is hurt, so Thanh Le can engage in a closer range, and then Tonon goes for the legs.”

Like the rest of the world, Khan is very interested in seeing how this match plays out as he carves his own path to the top of the division:

“I'll be watching really closely because I know in the near future I could be facing either of them.”

Amir Khan to make his return to featherweight at ONE X

Amir Khan will move down to the featherweight division at ONE X on March 26. Japanese veteran Ryogo Takahashi will be tasked with welcoming him at the promotion’s 10-year anniversary event.

Takahashi holds a 14-5 win-loss record with 10 of his wins coming by way of knockout or TKO. He has produced three exciting fights in the Circle and will look to even his record in the promotion to two wins and two losses.

This will be Khan’s first bout at featherweight in a while, after previously competing in the lightweight division. He built a reputation for being one of the most prolific knockout artists in the promotion, with nine of his 13 wins coming by way of knockout or TKO.

After an injury sidelined him for an extended period of time, Amir Khan is looking stronger heading into a fresh start in his new division.

