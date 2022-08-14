“Ready to take him out” - Amir Naseri says KO is his "top priority" against Jonathan Haggerty

Following a disappointing performance on his promotional debut, Amir Naseri will step back into the circle on the biggest stage of his career as part of the stacked ONE on Prime Video 1 event on August 26.

On that night, Naseri will face the dangerous British striker and former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion, Jonathan ‘The General’ Haggerty.

Following a unanimous decision loss to Savvas Michael in the opening round of the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix at ONE 157 in May, Naseri is ready not only to get into the win column but to earn his way back into the tournament as his bout with Haggerty is a tournament alternate.

The winner of the bout will be the official alternate should any of the remaining tournament competitors be unable to continue following their semi-final bouts. Speaking to ONE Championship about the upcoming contest, Naseri was excited to earn his way back into the tournament, but getting the win is the most important thing:

“I think everything happens for a reason. After putting in a below-par performance in my debut, I think this was the opportunity that I needed. Whether I enter the tournament is only secondary. I want to do my best, show my best version, win, and go on to the next fight, regardless of whether it’s in the GP or not. “

Amir Naseri reiterated his intentions of taking out ‘The General’ in the most dominant way possible.

“I’m coming to take the win, so I’ll just have to wait and see how it’s going to be done. I feel good and ready to take him out. Knockout is my top priority.”

Jonathan Haggerty is ready to get back into the win column against Amir Naseri after a long layoff

The last time we saw Jonathan Haggerty in the circle, it was against Mongkolpetch Petchyindee at ONE: Bad Blood in February. Six months later, we will see ‘The General’ return against Amir Naseri in U.S. primetime on August 26.

Originally scheduled to be part of the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix that kicked off in May, 'The General' was forced to withdraw from the tournament following an undisclosed illness that hospitalized the former ONE world champion. He is now back healthy and ready to score another win and a chance to reinsert himself into the World Grand Prix.

Speaking to ONE Championship, Haggerty briefly discussed the bout with Naseri and made it clear that he is aiming to make a statement at the expense of the Iranian-Malaysian fighter.

“My work ethic has been unmatched this fight camp. I’m coming to make a big statement again.”

