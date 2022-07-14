Watch: Jonathan Haggerty explodes a watermelon with a thunderous right hook

Apparently, opponents aren’t the only things Jonathan Haggerty is good at smashing.

ONE Championship recently released a terrific compilation of the Englishman exploding a green watermelon with a thunderous right hook to promote an upcoming bout.

ONE combined the crazy footage with this announcement:

“'The General's' hooks are 🤯 Jonathan Haggerty COLLIDES with Amir Naseri in a ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix alternate bout on August 26 at ONE 161! @jhaggerty_”

The footage sparked fireworks from fans all over Instagram. Some comments stood out more than others, with one individual writing:

“Man’s is coming for that title 🔥”

Another impressed fan said:

"And Rodtang survived that???!!! 💀💀💀"

Catch the clip below:

Out of the eight-person bracket, ‘The General’ was initially scheduled to fight No. 5-ranked Walter Goncalves. However, he was forced to withdraw from the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix tournament due to an unforeseen illness.

He makes his return to the circle in an alternate bout with Iranian-Malaysian competitor Amir Naseri, adding more fireworks to this star-studded cast of athletes on the ONE 161 card.

Jonathan Haggerty is on a two-fight win streak, with big wins over Thailand’s Mongolpetch Petchyindee and Japanese hard-hitter Taiki Naito. On the flip side, Amir Naseri is coming off a quarter-final loss against Savvas Michael, who is also fighting on the same card against Rodtang Jitmuangnon in the semi-finals of the tournament.

In an alternate bout, the winner will be left on standby, meaning that if any other fighter in the tournament withdraws for whatever reason, Haggerty or Naseri could fill in.

Jonathan Haggerty thanks fans for their support from hospital bed after pulling out of Grand Prix tournament

Jonathan Haggerty thanked his fans and sponsors for their support when he fell ill a couple of days shy of making his appearance in the Grand Prix tournament quarter-finals.

The Muay Thai phenom shared the devastating news from his hospital bed on May 20. He said:

"I am profusely sorry to all the fans that I am unable to compete in the world Grand Prix, i’am devastated 💔 I will not let this Define me! I will overcome this and be back where I belong 🙏💔

Fans expected a trilogy showdown between Haggerty and reigning Muay Thai King Rodtang Jitmuangnon in the Grand Prix final. Now, Rodtang could face either Superlek Kiatmoo9 or Walter Goncalves if he reaches the final showdown.

However, if someone does eventually pull out of the tournament, which is highly unlikely but not impossible, Haggerty could score another chance at the prize with the Muay Thai world champion.

