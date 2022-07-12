Jonathan Haggerty shows off jumping switch knee ahead of Amir Naseri bout at ONE 161

Jonathan Haggerty is excited to get back in the ONE Circle. 'The General' will meet talented Muay Thai striker Amir Naseri at ONE 161. ONE Championship has shared a video of the UK-born fighter hitting pads and getting ready for this fight.

ONE posted on Instagram:

"'The General' stays on his toes ⚡️ Jonathan Haggerty returns to action at ONE 161 in an ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix alternate bout against Amir Naseri on August 26!"

In this clip, the English-born Haggerty hits the pads with a striking combination showing impressive speed and precision.

Earlier this year, Haggerty was set to compete in the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix but, unfortunately, had to pull out of the bout due to injury. The English Muay Thai talent shared his thoughts on Instagram, saying he was sorry to the fans and his opponent.

However, on August 26 on US primetime, 'The General' Haggerty will step back into the hallowed Circle to compete against Iranian Muay Thai fighter Amir Naseri. This bout will be an official alternate bout for the Grand Prix, meaning the winner could fill in if a fighter in the tournament pulls out for any reason.

The tournament features notable fighters such as Savvas Michael and world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon, who will also face off at ONE 161. ONE 160, on the other hand, will host Walter Goncalves against Superlek Kiatmoo9. The winners will meet in the final later this year.

Jonathan Haggerty wants ONE in the UK

Former champion 'The General' Haggerty has had some incredible fights in ONE Championship. Impressively, he has faced world titleholders such as Rodtang Jitmuangnon, Sam-A Gaiyanghadao, and Joseph Lasiri.

With his incredible Muay Thai talent, Haggerty is hoping to bring ONE Championship to the UK. In an interview with Tim Wheaton of Calf Kick Sports, 'The General' said:

"One hundred percent, that's the goal. Let's bring ONE to the UK and show the fans that the UK Muay Thai absolutely up there and smashing it."

ONE hosts some remarkable talents from the UK, including Jonathan Haggerty, Liam Harrison, Iman Barlow, among others. Both Haggerty and Harrison will be competing at ONE 161 which will be broadcast on Amazon Prime Video on August 26 in US primetime.

