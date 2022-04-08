"A fairy tale come true" - Anatoly Malykhin credits his wife as he reflects on family life and title win

Anatoly Malykhin has enjoyed a dream run over the past year and believes his wife is a huge part of it.

On Instagram, the ONE interim heavyweight world champion shared a video looking back at some of his life’s best moments, including his time with family and winning a world title. In the caption, Malykhin said:

“Life is a movie 🎥 And to make a fairy tale come true, go to @anita.malykhina❤️”

Malykhin announced his arrival on the global stage of ONE Championship in February 2021 by knocking out former world title contender Alexandre Machado in the first round of their matchup.

‘Sladkiy’ quickly found himself in the running for a world title opportunity. In February 2022’s ONE: Bad Blood, he made the most out of that opportunity. Malykhin knocked out Kirill Grishenko in the second round of their matchup to claim the ONE interim heavyweight world title.

Malykhin has always been vocal about how he values his family. His wife, Anita, and their son have been constantly featured in his Instagram posts.

Anatoly Malykhin looks to be the undisputed champion soon

Anatoly Malykhin may have become the ONE interim heavyweight world champion, but he still needs to beat Arjan Bhullar to become the undisputed king.

Bhullar defeated longtime champion Brandon Vera for the ONE heavyweight world title last year to become the first MMA world champion of Indian descent.

He was set to defend his world title against Malykhin last year, but the fight fell through.

Malykhin has since mocked the ONE heavyweight world champion for allegedly refusing to fight him. Now that he has claimed the interim title, Bhullar will have no reason to avoid the matchup. In March 2022, Bhullar hinted at a possible fight announcement coming soon.

Bhullar’s return to the ONE circle will be welcome news, especially with ONE Championship beefing up the heavyweight division.

