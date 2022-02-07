Anatoly Malykhin gets some work done with a young sparring partner in latest Instagram post

Anatoly Malykhin is getting ready for a world title opportunity at ONE: Bad Blood and it seems that he’s literally sparring with anyone to get some work done. In his latest Instagram post, Malykhin shared a light-hearted session with his little training buddy.

The caption is written in both Russian and English and says:

“Thank you to this world for everything ❤️”

He also tagged his significant other, Anita, in the post. Apart from his usual entertaining content and training videos, Anatoly Malykhin’s Instagram feed is filled with pictures of him with his family.

‘Sladkiy’ is driven so much by his family that he even adopted his current nickname because it was a request from his wife.

Despite his huge frame and ruthless nature in the Circle, Malykhin can be like a cuddly papa bear when it comes to his family. As such, it’s not surprising to know that he would want to spend time with his son despite being hard at work for an upcoming fight.

Who knows? If his son decides to follow in his footsteps, fans may have just witnessed the first recorded training video of a future world champion.

Anatoly Malykhin faces off an undefeated giant at ONE: Bad Blood

Unlike his son, Anatoly Malykhin’s next opponent, Kirill Grishenko, will be huge when he steps inside the Circle.

The hulking Belarusian stands four inches taller than Malykhin and has an undefeated record. They also have a shared dislike for how current ONE heavyweight world champion Arjan Bhullar is reigning the division and want to show what true champions do, and that's fight.

In a recent interview, Malykhin exuded confidence in being ‘the best’ in the division. He claimed that the guys that Grishenko has beaten would not have lasted a single round if he faced them. It’s a bold but realistic claim, as it comes from a man who has won four of his last six bouts within the first round.

Meanwhile, Grishenko claimed that he is ready for a five-round war with Malykhin. He believes that they have the right game plan to put a blemish on the record of the Russian warrior. Malykhin will be the third straight undefeated fighter that Grishenko will face in the Circle.

Find out which giant will be crowned the new ONE interim heavyweight world champion at ONE: Bad Blood on Friday, February 11.

