ONE Championship: Fabricio Andrade wants Stephen Loman over Kwon Won Il for title shot bout

ONE Championship: Winter Warriors II created a huge logjam in the bantamweight rankings with Stephen Loman, Kwon Won Il and Fabricio Andrade looking to improve their standing after securing victories. 'Wonder Boy' insists that he and 'The Sniper' are worthy of a title shot while 'Pretty Boy' should win another match to be in the conversation.

Andrade came into Winter Warriors II as the No.4-ranked bantamweight and tallied his third straight win in ONE Championship. 'Wonder Boy' improved his professional record to 6-2 and remains unblemished in Asia's premier MMA promotion.

Loman came in as a well-hyped fighter who defended the bantamweight title in Brave CF five times and knocked out No.3-ranked Yusup Saadulaev with an overhand left punch in the first round. Meanwhile, Kwon was able to earn a knockout victory over former ONE Championship titleholder Kevin Belingon.

Kwon has also made clear that he wants to be next in line for the title shot. In an interview with The AllStar, the Brazilian fighter revealed he sees himself and Loman as the logical choices to fight and compete for a chance at the bantamweight title in ONE Championship:

"I think the two people that could fight for the title is me or Loman," said Andrade. "I think for Kwon Won Il, he wants to fight for the title but it is too soon for him. He isn’t ranked yet, he lost to Sato, Sato is ranked as well. I understand that he wants it and then soon he can have one more fight and then he can fight for the title. But I think right now, if you think what would make sense in the ranking is Loman and me will have to fight."

Watch Fabricio Andrade's interview with The AllStar here:

Fabricio Andrade not surprised by the hype surrounding Stephen Loman's ONE Championship debut

Even before Stephen Loman stepped inside the ONE Championship cage, Fabricio Andrade had already taken notice of the fighter from the Philippines. He was not surprised at all by what Loman can do.

Following Winter Warriors II, Andrade now finds himself linked with Loman as legitimate candidates to fight for a title shot. Having familiarized himself with Loman's skills, the 24-year-old Brazilian fighter believes his age will be an advantage in their potential match:

Also Read Article Continues below

"I knew Stephen Loman is good. He defended the title five times in Brave. I knew he was legit. He is good but he is getting old," said Andrade. "All those guys keep active all the time so I expected Stephen to win that fight."

Edited by John Cunningham