Angela Lee recalls experience on The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition

Before her big return, Angela Lee took a trip down memory lane to share with fans what it was like filming and being a part of The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition. The hot new take on the iconic reality television series, produced by ONE Championship and Singapore-based Refinery Media, is now streaming on Netflix in over 150 countries worldwide.

The show premiered on the global streaming giant last Tuesday, February 1, and, already, it’s trending in several markets. It has also emerged in the top 10 most-watched shows over the weekend, particularly landing in the No. 2 spot in Singapore, and the No. 7 spot in Indonesia.

Angela Lee, who is currently deep in preparation to make her highly anticipated comeback, detailed what it was like being on the reality show in a recent interview:

“Overall, my experience being a part of ‘The Apprentice’ was great, I really loved it. It was really only one day of filming. I got to go live on set, I got to meet the contestants to kind of get an overview of what we were doing. I thought it was really cool, and I’d definitely love to do more things like it in the future. It was nice to get to talk to some of the candidates. They all seemed very enthusiastic. They were very nice, and they just all seemed very excited to be there and on the show.”

Without giving away any spoilers, Lee was pregnant with her first child at the time of filming. As a result, she wasn’t able to participate in the challenge. She did, however, give candidates some much-needed guidance through a very tough task:

“For my challenge, I oversaw the contestants go through an obstacle course, scavenger hunt style. And they were in teams, challenging each other. It was really exciting, it made me want to jump in with them and also participate.”

Angela Lee makes her much anticipated return to the Circle at ONE X

It has been some time since fans last saw ‘Unstoppable’ Angela Lee in action. The long-time reigning ONE women’s atomweight world champion will be back in the Circle very soon.

Lee is scheduled to square off against ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix Champion and current No.1-ranked atomweight Stamp Fairtex in the main event of ONE X. ONE Championship’s 10-year anniversary event will go down at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on March 26.

For Lee, it’s her fifth world title defense, and it’s coming against a very worthy adversary in former Muay Thai and kickboxing champ Stamp Fairtex. It’s certainly an exciting matchup on paper, and one that fans will not want to miss.

Meanwhile, fans can catch Angela Lee on The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition, now streaming on Netflix in over 150 countries.

