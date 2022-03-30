Angela Lee resumes teaching at United BJJ following world title defense at ONE X

Angela Lee is back to the grind just days after her world title defense at the historic ONE X event in Singapore.

On Instagram, United BJJ Hawaii alerted everyone about ‘Coach Angela’s’ scheduled return class. The caption reads:

“Coach Angela will be teaching the No Gi Class this Thursday, March 31 (at) 5:30pm. Don't miss it and I hope to see you all there 🏆🔥"

Angela Lee successfully defended her world title against Stamp Fairtex in the main event of the promotion’s 10-year anniversary show.

However, it looks like all the celebrations are done for now as she heads back to teaching in the gym after just a few days off.

‘Unstoppable’ coaches and trains in their family’s gym, United BJJ and United MMA in Hawaii. Lee and her husband, Bruno Pucci, hold black belts in Brazilian jiu-jitsu and are listed as gym owners and instructors of United BJJ.

Angela Lee breaks out the twister

Angela Lee may be going back to teaching a class in the gym, but she already put out a masterclass at ONE X for everyone to see.

It was widely expected that Lee’s contest with Stamp would be a grappler versus striker match, and it did play out that way for the most part.

Stamp got her offense in while they were on their feet and almost had Lee in trouble with a liver shot in the first round. However, 'Unstoppable' recovered and put on a grappling clinic for the rest of the match.

In the second round, Lee broke out the vaunted twister and appeared to have locked Stamp in it.

The twister is an advanced submission hold that involves a sideways body bend and neck crank. Theoretically, it’s a move that could inflict tremendous pain and lead to an easy tapout, but it’s almost impossible to pull off in an actual match.

One of Lee’s early glimpses of brilliance came when she pulled off the move to capture the win in just her third match in the promotion. Against Stamp, though, it wasn’t enough.

Speaking to reporters after the bout, Angela Lee shared her thoughts on what happened when she did it in the match.

Lee said:

“That was definitely one of the moves we were practicing for that fight. I didn’t quite have it cinched in on the legs, and so when I was cranking, I was just going through the submission but I kind of knew that I didn’t have it in 100 percent. And I knew she was tough too, so she wouldn’t tap so easily.”

Edited by David Andrew