“I would love to beat you up” - Angela Lee says she "don’t got time" for Danielle Kelly’s drama

The budding rivalry between ONE atomweight world champion Angela Lee and submission grappling superstar Danielle Kelly shows no signs of slowing down. Following their appearances on the ONE Championship x Amazon Prime press conference panel, the two have been engaging in a war of words that has everyone in the MMA community talking, or in the case of Demetrious Johnson, fanning the flames of the flare-up.

It all started when a member of the media asked Kelly if she was still interested in a long-rumored grappling contest with Angela Lee. The American responded by saying:

“I’m a jiu-jitsu person so I’ve been focusing on legit grapplers. But if they want to give me that match, I’ll take it in a heartbeat.”

The phrase “legit grapplers” got the attention of Lee and fans watching from around the world. A clear knock at the mixed martial artist. The two have since gone back and forth in interviews, taking potshots at one another. Lee has once again spoken out against Kelly in an exclusive interview uploaded to Thicc Boy Studios Instagram. The atomweight queen was quoted as saying:

“I would love to beat ya up @daniellekellybjj but I won't do it for free. There are much bigger fights I'm focused on than a little grappling match. The facts are, you're 1-0 in submission grappling in the organization @onechampionship You're talking your talk and this is me talking mine. Don't got time for your drama. "

Check out the Instagram post below:

Danielle Kelly responded in the comments of the Instagram post with a series of ‘tears of joy’ emojis.

Will we actually see Angela Lee take on Danielle Kelly in the circle?

While both women have been taking verbal jabs at one another for quite some time, neither has expressed a real desire to face the other under any circumstances.

Even Kelly claiming that she would take the bout “in a heartbeat” seemed passive considering her comment that she was focusing on “legit grapplers” earlier in the very same sentence.

Angela Lee took a similar approach, telling the world that she would submit Kelly in a potential submission grappling contest, but then challenging the Brazilian jiu-jitsu star to a MMA bout.

It makes perfect sense for Kelly to want a submission grappling contest while it’s just as obvious as to why Lee would want it to be in MMA.

The two fighters want a ruleset that best fits their skills and experience. This appears to be the one thing that could keep the two from ever squaring off. With that said, the fighters and the promotion can clearly see fans talking about a potential showdown. There is genuine interest and where there is smoke, there is always fire somewhere.

The trash-talking appears to be building towards an eventual explosion in the circle, whether the two genuinely want it or not. How and when that will happen is anyone’s guess, but when it does, fans are sure to be on the edge of their seat.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far