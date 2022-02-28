“I still feel like it’s the beginning for us” - Angela Lee says the sky’s the limit for Lee siblings

Reigning ONE women’s atomweight world champion Angela Lee was the first of the Lee siblings to make it big on the global stage of ONE Championship. Christian Lee, the former ONE lightweight world champion, and Victoria Lee, fellow ONE atomweight followed in her footsteps shortly after.

As much as the Lee siblings have accomplished in the mixed martial arts world so far, Angela Lee feels they are just beginning to scratch the surface as to what more they can do in the Circle.

In a recent interview with MMA Mania, Lee spoke about her family and how they continue to evolve as fighters together.

“I still feel like it’s the beginning for us. But we have accomplished so much and I think a huge part of that is just the way that our family works. How we’re all very supportive of each other. We’re in the room training with each other on a daily basis,” said Lee.

Of course, Lee’s parents are both highly decorated martial artists, with her father Ken Lee serving as siblings’ head coach. In addition, Lee’s husband Bruno Pucci is also a martial artist, having been a former ONE fighter himself as well as a BJJ world champion.

The youngest Lee sibling, Adrian Lee, is already poised to partake in the family's legacy. And who knows, down the line, Angela Lee’s daughter Ava Marie and niece Alia Mae could very well take up the Lee family trade.

Angela Lee talks about family unity, a close-knit team

Perhaps more importantly, Angela Lee talked about how her family works together as a unit. She says it’s the secret to their success

“Whenever we’re traveling for the fights, we’re all going together. To be a unit like that, I think that’s what makes us very strong. And we’re all focused on our individual paths. I think that’s very important, too. It’s not about one-upping each other or who can get to this faster or who can do this better. We’re each very focused on what we want to accomplish but very supportive of each other and the paths that we are taking individually.”

Angela Lee has the chance to reach even greater heights when she returns to the Circle on March 26 at ONE X. ‘Unstoppable’ puts her ONE women’s atomweight world title on the line against ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix champion Stamp Fairtex in the evening’s main event.

