“I’ve evolved much more as a fighter” - Angela Lee says trilogy will be different from first two fights with Xiong Jing Nan

After nearly an hour inside the circle with one another, things are far from done between ONE women’s atomweight world champion Angela Lee and her ONE on Prime Vide 2 opponent, Xiong Jing Nan.

Holder of the women’s strawweight world championship, Xiong will once again put her world title on the line against Lee in a highly anticipated trilogy bout nearly three years in the making.

Both women have one victory over each other, and now the two are ready to close the book on their story, which produced two of the most entertaining bouts in ONE women’s history.

However, atomweight queen Angela Lee believes their trilogy bout will look far different than their previous meetings.

Speaking to ONE Championship, ‘Unstoppable’ shared thoughts on her evolution as a fighter over the last few years since her last encounter with ‘The Panda’ in 2019.

“Me and Xiong Jing Nan, we’ve had 10 rounds, and we are pretty familiar with each other styles. But the one thing I can say is that I definitely feel like I’ve evolved much more as a fighter, as a mixed martial artist, and as a champion."

“I have gained a lot more experience since our first two encounters. So this is round 11. I know she’s a tough fighter, but I’m excited for what I’m going to be bringing to the table.”

Watch a compilation of Angela Lee's submissions in ONE championship below:

Xiong Jing Nan believes Angela lee is set to face disappointment in her strawweight return

While Angela Lee presides over the women’s atomweight division with an iron fist, her brief stint in the strawweight division rendered unfortunate results. Losing to Xiong Jing Nan in their first meeting via TKO.

Lee tried her hand again in the strawweight division against Michelle Nicolini. 'Unstoppable' once again came up short, losing via decision before returning back to atomweight.

While Anglea Lee believes she has evolved beyond the skills of ‘The Panda’ since then, Xiong Jing Nan does not believe that is the case. In an interview with ONE Championship, Xiong shared her frustration with Lee’s strawweight title opportunity despite past failures in the division.

“The first time I found out that [Lee] was coming back to my division, I was a little bit upset because she had already lost twice at my level, including to Michelle Nicolini.”

While she may not be exactly thrilled with Angela Lee’s latest strawweight world title shot, Xiong is more than ready to defend her title and close the book on her rivalry with Lee.

“I’m not excited. I just want to beat her.”

Watch Xiong Jing Nan's top knockouts in ONE championship below:

