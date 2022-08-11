“Our global rule set really sets us apart” - Angela Lee tells American fans what they will love about ONE

ONE atomweight queen Angela Lee recently told American fans what sets ONE Championship apart from other martial arts organizations in the United States.

Lee has been with the Singapore-based company since 2015 and has since seen the extraordinary evolution and growth of the company.

Now that the plans have been set into motion, ONE Championship is scheduled to make its Amazon Prime debut with the hottest card of the year, ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs Johnson II.

During a joint press conference between ONE and Amazon Prime Video in July, Angela Lee was asked by Helen Yee Sports to elaborate on what North American fans can expect from the event and from her since it may be the first time they will tune in to watch.

the reigning atomweight champion replied:

“I think they are just gonna love it, you know? Our global rule set really sets us apart and every fight is so exciting. ONE Championship - the Home of Martial Arts, that’s our slogan for a reason, because we have so many different martial arts to offer - the Muay Thai, the kickboxing, you know, the jiu-jitsu. That’s what makes it so unique, you know, every fighter has a story from different parts of the world. I think the North American fans are gonna really love getting to know the fighters.”

Check out the full interview below:

Angela Lee’s fight camp “has officially begun”

Angela Lee has secured her next opponent. Unfortunately, no one knows who that is yet but herself and her team.

Lee teased fans on Instagram with a photo of herself at her family-owned gym in Hawaii with her sparring partner and Bellator MMA fighter, Kana Watanabe.

Angela Lee captioned the photo with:

"#FIGHTCAMP has officially begun 🤜🏼⚡🤛🏼 Happy to have @kana_0821 here in Hawaii with me for the next few weeks! 🔥 Any guesses on who I'm fighting next?? 😏🤫👊🏼"

‘Unstoppable’ is coming off a massive victory over Thai superstar Stamp Fairtex at ONE X last March, which saw her submit Stamp with a vicious rear-naked choke in the second round of the contest. Lee holds a stunning record of 11 straight wins in the atomweight division.

Fans have been going wild on Instagram, speculating who her next opponent will be. The majority ruled in favor of South Korean standout, Ham Seo Hee as being the fighter most deserving of a world title shot.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by David Andrew