Watch: How Angela Lee became the youngest world champion in MMA history

On May 6, 2016, at the age of 19, Angela Lee made MMA history by beating veteran Mei Yamaguchi for the inaugural ONE atomweight championship. Eclipsing the UFC's Jon 'Bones' Jones' record, Lee did it in one of the most unbelievable fights in women's MMA history.

It was an achievement not just for the Canadian-American prodigy, but for the Asian organization as well. The fight effectively put ONE Championship on the radar of MMA fans.

Here's an interesting record achieved in this fight: it had the most submission attempts in any high-profile title fight ever. The epic see-saw battle between the two grappling-based fighters almost ended countless times but didn't.

After the final bell, no one seemed to care who won or lost, only that the unbelievably exciting fight was over. What the two proud Warriors accomplished that night was beyond post-fight results or even title belts. They made MMA history.

Watch the full fight here:

Angela Lee makes history again by headlining ONE Championship's biggest event ever

On March 26, ONE Championship will celebrate its 10-year anniversary with its biggest, most high-profile event yet, ONE: X. It has a total of 18 fights and will go on for the majority of the day.

The event will feature five title bouts, an epic mixed-rules match, two submission grappling bouts and a grudge match, just to name a few. On top of all that greatness, the card will be headlined by none other than Angela Lee.

Defending her atomweight belt for a record fifth time, Lee will lock horns with a fellow fighter who is also vying for history. Former ONE Muay Thai and kickboxing champion, Stamp Fairtex, has been on a tear in her MMA career and is looking to win gold. If Stamp wins, she'll make history by becoming ONE's first tri-sport champion ever.

Having already achieved history at a young age, Angela Lee is still looking to break new ground by headlining one of the most historic cards in MMA ever. Against Stamp, she'll have a worthy dance partner that could make lasting memories in the sport.

Sportskeeda MMA is hiring! And we want you! Click here to know more!

Edited by David Andrew