ONE Championship and Animoca Brands Release Mobile Game 'ONE Fight Arena'

ONE Championship has struck the video game sphere.

The martial arts organization and Notre Game, a subsidiary of Animoca Brands, launched the free-to-play mobile game ONE Fight Night Arena on iOS and Android.

ONE Fight Night Arena, ONE Championship's first entry into the gaming world, is a free-to-play mobile game featuring the promotion's roster of world-class fighters from multiple disciplines.

MMA legend Demetrious Johnson, ONE women's atomweight MMA world champion Stamp Fairtex, former longtime ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion, and ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty are just some of the playable characters in the game.

According to ONE Championship's press release for ONE Fight Arena, players collect the in-game currency Adrenaline through competing against other players in a PvP format and completing the game's quests.

Adrenaline can be used to redeem SUI tokens, digital raffle tickets, ONE Championship gift cards, and official merchandise.

Players can also use their collected Adrenaline for a chance to get premium experiences, including VIP tickets, behind-the-scenes tours, signed merchandise, and more.

The promotion wrote in its press release:

"ONE Fight Arena seamlessly integrates Web3 features through the Sui blockchain, providing true digital ownership to players of certain in-game assets. These features are subtly embedded within the game, allowing players unfamiliar with blockchain technology to enjoy the experience without disruption."

ONE added:

"Players can choose to upgrade their in-game ONE athletes to Pro Edition Athlete NFTs [Non-Fungible Tokens] by utilizing gold slabs acquired through game events, fights, and contests, or via in-app purchases. Owning these Pro Edition Athlete NFTs allows players to earn more Adrenaline, unlocking even greater exclusive rewards."

Since the NFT upgrade is optional, players can still enjoy ONE Fight Arena as a traditional free-to-play game if they prefer.

ONE Fight Night Arena is available on Apple's App Store and Google Play.

ONE Championship lines up another banger Amazon card on Friday

ONE Championship continues its tradition of putting on barnburner events with ONE Fight Night 31 on Friday, which will be streamed on Amazon's Prime Video.

ONE Fight Night 31 goes down at the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, with a Muay Thai barnburner in its headlining match.

Third-ranked contender Kongthoranee Sor Sommai will take on the legendary Nong-O Hama in a flyweight Muay Thai rematch in the card's main event.

Tye Ruotolo, meanwhile, will defend his ONE welterweight submission grappling world title against two-time IBJJF No-Gi world champion Dante Leon in the penultimate match.

The entire card is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

