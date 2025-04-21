WATCH: MMA legend Demetrious Johnson loses his mind reviewing Takeru’s insane comeback over Thant Zin

Demetrious Johnson will always be a fan of combat sports, and he went nuts watching Takeru Segawa's striking explosion in Bangkok.

In one of his MightyCast episodes, the former ONE flyweight MMA world champion reviewed Takeru's insane comeback knockout against Thant Zin at ONE Friday Fights 81.

Johnson, who's always down to review any fight he wants, promptly lost his mind when the Japanese kickboxing icon starched Thant Zin in their flyweight kickboxing showdown.

In a snippet ONE Championship shared on Instagram, Johnson said:

"This guy's going to eat those body kicks, another body kick, ooeee! A push kick! He [Takeru] said, 'Oss!' Oh, he gets up! He gets up! What are you gonna do? He pushes him again! Ohh! Beautiful f****** to the face! He ain't getting up! He don't want no more, he ain't getting up."

Takeru was in a pinch when he suffered a shocking knockdown against Thant Zin in the first round of their ONE Friday Fights 81 matchup.

Despite tasting the canvas early in the fight, the three-division K-1 Kickboxing champion pushed through in the second round and dropped the Burmese slugger with a gut-wrenching kick to the midsection.

Takeru knew he had momentum on his side, and he quickly bludgeoned Thant Zin with a storm of punches to capture the second-round knockout victory.

The next match for Takeru, however, ended in disappointment.

Takeru suffered a first-round knockout loss against former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon in their flyweight kickboxing super fight at ONE 172 in March at Saitama Super Arena.

Takeru Segawa says he's slowly moving on from his ONE 172 defeat

It would've been the perfect homecoming for Takeru Segawa, but his highly anticipated return to Saitama Super Arena lasted just 80 seconds against Rodtang.

Takeru admitted that he'll always live with the painful memory of that bitter defeat, but he's slowly moving on from the dreadful experience of losing in front of his home fans.

Taking to Instagram, Takeru wrote:

"No matter what I do, the regret won't go away, but even after the match is over, I'm practicing moderately and training every day as much as I can. I don't know what will happen yet, but I'm looking forward to it. I'll do my best to do what I can now."

