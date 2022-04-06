"Which fights are you itching to see?" - ONE Championship asks for fan input following ONE X

ONE Championship recently took to Twitter to ask fans what fights they wish to see. Four fights were put on the image as options.

These fights were chosen after the events of ONE's 10-year anniversary event, ONE X. The options include an atomweight title fight between defending champion Angela Lee and top contender Seo Hee Ham. Then there is a rematch between Reinier de Ridder and Andre Galvao, whether grappling or mixed martial arts.

A featherweight title fight featuring knockout artists Thanh Le and Kai Tang is yet another fun option. Finally, there is the featherweight kickboxing great Superbon defending his title against Grand Prix champion Chingiz Allazov.

Some fans responded to the question stating:

"All of those."

Four great fights for ONE Championship

Reinier de Ridder and Andre Galvao met at ONE X for a submission grappling match. It went the full distance, with no submissions, and was called a draw. As soon as the fight ended, 'The Dutch Knight' asked for a rematch, whether that be in submission grappling or mixed martial arts.

Galvao is an all-time great in Brazilian jiu-jitsu with over 20 world titles to his name. He has an MMA record of 5-2 but has not fought in the sport since 2010. Reinier de Ridder is currently the middleweight and light heavyweight champion in ONE. He has also asked for a heavyweight title fight.

Top-ranked atomweight fighter Seo Hee Ham is on an eight-fight win streak and has asked for the champion, Angela Lee. Ham would enter this fight as a former champion of DEEP, ROAD, and Rizin. Lee is looking for new challenges, after having defended her title in five matches.

Featherweight champion Thanh Le is currently on a five-fight KO/TKO win streak. Kai Tang is on a nine-fight win streak and fresh off his first-round knockout victory over Kim Jae Woong at ONE X. This win places him as the No.1 contender to Le's title. This would be two aggressive knockout fighters throwing down.

Superbon and Chingiz Allazov may be part of the most stacked division in ONE Championship. The featherweight Grand Prix crown was won by Chingiz Allazov, who defeated Sitthichai, Jo Nattawut, and Samy Sana on the way to his title. Superbon is a top pound-for-pound kickboxing star who has wins over Marat Grigorian, Sitthichai, and a stunning head-kick knockout of Giorgio Petrosyan. The two represent the top of the kickboxing world.

After his Grand Prix title victory, Allazov took to Instagram to celebrate:

"We made it - the One Championship belt is ours! The victory in the strongest eight of the most prestigious tournament on the planet was our goal, and today, having defeated Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong, we have achieved it."

