ONE Championship asks fans who Thai megastar Superbon Singha Mawynn should face next

ONE Championship asked fans on social media who Superbon Singha Mawynn should fight next.

Superbon started his ONE Championship tenure with a legendary three-fight run featuring wins against Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong, Giorgio Petrosyan, and Marat Grigorian. On January 13, the Thai superstar’s ONE featherweight kickboxing world title reign ended when Chingiz Allazov knocked him out in the second round.

Five months later, Superbon Singha Mawynn bounced back with a second-round head-kick knockout against Tayfun Ozcan. The question is, what’s next for the 32-year-old? ONE recently asked that question on Instagram by saying:

“Target on lock 🔒 Who should Superbon face next? 🥊 @superbon_banchamek”

The comment section was filled with various responses, including the following:

“Superbon 🇹🇭😈 awaits the winner of Allazov/Grigorian No two ways about it🔥🔥🔥"

Instagram comment

“winner of Tawanchai vs Kiria!!”

Instagram comment

“Rematch with allazov 🔥🔥🔥🔥”

Instagram comment

“Has to be Winner of allazov v grigorian”

Instagram comment

The most common response for Superbon Singha Mawynn’s potential next opponent was the winner of Chingiz Allazov vs. Marat Grigorian at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. On August 4, Allazov will defend his ONE featherweight kickboxing world title against Grigorian for the first time since becoming the world champion in January.

Superbon has experience against both fighters in the ONE Fight Night 13 main event. The Thai superstar knocked out Grigorian in March 2022 before losing against Allazov earlier this year. It’ll be intriguing to see if ONE does give the former featherweight kickboxing world champion the winner after August 4.

For those interested in watching Allazov vs. Grigorian, ONE Fight Night 13 can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.