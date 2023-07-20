WATCH: Superbon polishing his elbow strikes in furious pad session with Trainer Gae

Superbon Singha Mawynn shared a training video of him hitting pads with Trainer Gae.

Superbon is a former 2x ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion who is in the process of regaining ONE Championship gold. The 32-year-old continues to work hard and improve alongside the legendary Trainer Gae in Thailand.

The Thai superstar recently posted an Instagram video of a ferocious pad session with his trainer. In the video, he showcased various tools, including elbows, which he hasn’t used in ONE due to his commitment to kickboxing. The social media post was captioned:

“for health and fun @trainer_gae”

Superbon started his ONE Championship tenure with an unforgettable three-fight run featuring wins against Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong, Giorgio Petrosyan, and Marat Grigorian. On January 13, the Singha Mawynn affiliate had his momentum halted when he was knocked out by Chingiz Allazov in the second round.

The Thai superstar returned to action five months later and didn’t disappoint. He bounced back on June 9 with a second-round knockout against Tayfun Ozcan. Not only did the former kickboxing world champion win, but he also knocked out Ozcan with a highlight-reel head kick that could be Knockout of the Year.

It’s unconfirmed what’s next for the Singha Mawynn affiliate. With that said, there’s a chance he is matched up against the winner of Allazov vs. Grigorian, which takes place on August 4 in the ONE Fight Night 13 main event.

For those interested in watching, ONE Fight Night 13 can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.