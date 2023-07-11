WATCH: The detailed breakdown of Chingiz Allazov’s combo that ended Superbon’s world title reign

Reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Chingiz Allazov scored perhaps the greatest knockout of all time against pound-for-pound great Superbon Singha Mawynn.

Allazov stepped into the Circle at ONE Fight Night 6 as an underdog, but it took him less than two rounds to turn the tables on oddsmakers, dispatching Superbon in spectacular fashion to capture his first ONE world title. Next, ‘Chinga’ will attempt to defend his crown against one of the most decorated kickboxers of all time, Marat Grigorian.

The two fighters will square off at ONE Fight Night 13 on August 4, but first, ONE Championship is looking back at Chingiz Allazov’s stellar KO of Superbon earlier this year courtesy of a newly released video clip on Instagram

“Technical PRECISION from the featherweight kickboxing king 💯 Will Chingiz Allazov remain on 🔝 when he defends his throne against Marat Grigorian on August 4 at ONE Fight Night 13 on @primevideo? 👑”

Allazov has knocked off three of his last four opponents by way of knockout, a trend he’ll look to continue against a four-time GLORY Kickboxing world champion.

With 66 career victories to his credit, Armenian standout Marat Grigorian is still seeking his first piece of ONE Championship gold. Grigorian had his first title fight inside the Circle at the promotion’s 10th-anniversary showcase, ONE X, in March 2022. He came up short, suffering a unanimous decision defeat at the hands of former titleholder Superbon.

Can Marat Grigorian break through and become the new featherweight kickboxing king or will Chingiz Allazov continue his reign of terror over the division?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 13 live and for free in U.S. primetime on August 4.

