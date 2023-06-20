Chatri Sityodtong breaks down Superbon’s highlight reel KO over Tayfun Ozcan

ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong shared his thoughts on Superbon’s highlight-reel knockout of Turkish standout Tayfun Ozcan at ONE Fight Night 11.

Superbon returned to the newly renovated Lumpinee Boxing Stadium earlier this month, intent on getting back into the win column following a devastating second-round knockout loss against newly minted ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Chingiz Allazov. Superbon did exactly that, scoring a brilliantly-timed counter-head kick that put his opponent to sleep upon impact.

Speaking on Superbon’s incredible KO at a post-fight press event, Chatri Sityodtong said:

“What Superbon really capitalizes on, and then the same thing today is, he focuses on that split second right after you finish a combination, but the leg is already coming up. Usually, there's a beat normally, it goes 1-2-3, pop, and you step back, and the opponent, because they're recovering from the punch, will give a beat.

“In this particular case, what Superbon has perfected is a no-beat kick. So his pop, pop, pop, you don't even know he's in a middle of a combination, and he throws a kick while he's getting a tag. And usually at the very end.”

With another win on his resume, Superbon is already eyeing a potential rematch with the only man to beat him inside the Circle, Chingiz Allazov. But before that can happen, Allazov will have to pass his first test as a ONE world champion. ‘Chinga’ is slated to square off with Marat Grigorian, putting his featherweight kickboxing crown on the line at ONE Fight Night 13 on August 4.

If you missed any of the action or just want to relive one of the most epic knockouts in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 11 replay can be watched anytime on demand via Amazon Prime Video in North America.

