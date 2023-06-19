WATCH: Chingiz Allazov’s extraordinary hand speed on full display

As he prepares to return to the ONE Championship stage in less than two months, Chingiz Allazov is riding an incredible wave of momentum.

Having achieved a breakout year in 2022 by winning the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix, Allazov bettered that achievement early this year.

At ONE Fight Night 6 in January, the Azerbaijan-Belarus representative redeemed his shot against divisional king Superbon Singha Mawynn, courtesy of his GP triumph.

Many saw the contest as a meeting of the two top pound-for-pound kickboxers in the world right now, but they did not see Chingiz Allazov hammering the Thai superstar with a finish for the ages.

The 29-year-old striker put on a boxing clinic, pouring pressure on his opponent and landing ruthless combinations that led to the second-round stoppage. At ONE Fight Night 13 on August 4, the champion will make his first title defense against a former opponent of his, Marat Grigorian.

As he prepares to put his title on the line for the first time, Chingiz Allazov posted a video on his Instagram profile showcasing the hand speed and combinations that saw him become the champ at featherweight:

“See you soon @onechampionship”

Having faced off with Grigorian on two previous occasions, losing their last encounter via unanimous decision, this is another great opportunity for Allazov to prove that he is a totally different fighter compared to a few years ago.

ONE Fight Night 13 will air live and free for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime subscription.

