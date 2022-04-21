ONE Championship asks fans "who's next for Bi Nguyen?"

ONE Championship atomweight Bi Nguyen has been a mainstay in the organization for quite some time now. 'Killer Bee' has built a big following since coming into the ONE Championship cage. The American has amassed a massive 236,000-strong following on Instagram and turned that into an illustrious career, both inside and outside of the cage.

Even though she hasn't found much success as of late inside the cage, she is still a crowd favorite. Fans are chomping at the bit to see Bi Nguyen back in action. Whether it is a win or a loss, Nguyen is one to put on a show for the fans and that's what she is best known for inside the cage.

With that said, ONE Championship is asking the question, who's next for Bi Nguyen?

Bi Nguyen vs. Alyse Anderson could be the fight to make

When looking at who could be the next potential opponent for Nguyen, a fight with Alyse Anderson makes sense and could be a lot of fun.

Considering that Nguyen is riding a disheartening 1-4 skid, pitting her against contenders wouldn't be the wisest choice. In contrast, matching her against up-and-coming new talent like Alyse Anderson fits the mold for her next potential opponent.

Alyse Anderson made her first appearance in the ONE Championship cage in September 2021 in a loss to Isuki Hirata. Anderson was a staple of the Invicta FC organization. She amassed a 2-1 record at Invicta FC before making the jump to Asia's premier organization. 'Lil' Savage' is looking to get back as soon as possible as she seeks the first victory of ONE Championship career.

A fight between Nguyen and Anderson could potentially have a ton of excitement throughout. Anderson is known for finishing her opponents, with three of her five wins coming inside the distance. Nguyen is also a fighter who will not take a backwards step, even when taking damage. Anderson, too, will fight fire with fire to combat her opponent.

This potential fight is one that's sure to excite the fans.

Edited by Harvey Leonard