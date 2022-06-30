Aung La N Sang feels Vitaly Bigdash is one of Reinier de Ridder’s toughest foes

Aung La N Sang believes that two division world champion Reinier de Ridder will face his biggest test in Vitaly Bigdash.

De Ridder is set to defend his ONE middleweight world title against Bigdash in the main event of ONE 159. The July 22 event will be broadcast live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

It was Reinier de Ridder who took both the ONE middleweight and light heavyweight world titles from Aung La in 2020 to 2021. Meanwhile, ‘The Burmese Python’ figured in an epic trilogy with Vitaly Bigdash that spanned almost five years, which culminated earlier this year.

With his experience against both fighters, Aung La has a good grasp of what they can do. In an interview with ONE Championship, the former two-division champion shared his thoughts on the pairing, subtly hinting at who he’s picking to win the matchup.

Aung La said:

“If you look at both of their attributes, if you look at both of their skill sets, this is a dangerous fight for RDR, for sure. But RDR will surprise you.”

Reinier de Ridder aims to keep his undefeated record intact

Reinier De Ridder has overcome every challenger that came his way en route to a pristine 15-0 professional MMA record, including six straight wins in ONE Championship.

'The Dutch Knight' was last seen in action at ONE X, where he faced IBJJF Hall-of-Famer Andre Galvao in a submission grappling contest. However, with neither man claiming a submission, the match was declared a draw.

De Ridder expressed his desire to get back to MMA to get another win right after the match ended. While he's got his wish to compete in MMA again, he’ll have his work cut out for him against Vitaly Bigdash.

The Russian is a former ONE middleweight world champion with a versatile set of skills in his arsenal. Out of 12 of his professional MMA wins, six have come via TKO while four have come via submission. The 37-year-old is riding a three-bout win streak that includes two submission finishes.

A win by De Ridder will certainly re-assert his dominance in MMA, while Bigdash looks to return to the top of the division once again. However, only one of them will be successful by the end of ONE 159.

