Aung La N Sang helping Mickey Gall take his game to the next level

‘The Burmese Python’ Aung La N Sang has trained with some of the most talented fighters in the world at Sanford MMA. He can now add UFC fighter Mickey Gall to that long list.

Aung La N Sang's Instagram stories

Gall posted a photo of himself on his Instagram stories, showing himself training with the once ONE middleweight and light heavyweight world champion. The caption read:

“Training w the champ @aunglansang. Mickey 2.0 coming soon!”

Aung La reposted the Instagram story in reply to Gall, saying:

“Always a pleasure sharing the mats with @mickeygall”

Gall is currently 7-4 in his career with six submission victories, while Aung La is 27-13 with 13 knockouts and 12 submissions to his name.

It certainly comes as no surprise that two of the world’s best fighters are working together to improve their skills. However, Gall, whose style leans more towards the grappling spectrum of MMA, would benefit immensely from working with a straight-laced killer of a striker like Aung La N Sang. It seems striking is the only missing element in Gall’s game.

At the same time, Gall could teach Aung La a thing or two about grappling, which has recently been proven to be ‘The Burmese Python’s achilles heel.

Aung La N Sang vows to work on his wrestling and grappling

It started with Reinier de Ridder taking both his middleweight and light heavyweight belts from him, followed by being completely dominated by former adversary Vitaly Bigdash.

After losing three of his last four fights and getting out-grappled and out-wrestled in each of them, Aung La has vowed to step up his game, especially where mat skills are concerned.

Back at home in South Florida, where he hones his skills under the guidance of renowned kickboxer Henri Hooft, Aung La is putting in the hours and sharpening the tools of his trade for the next time he’s in the Circle.

Aung La is one of the most dangerous strikers in the world and would be favored against any middleweight in the cage in a straight up fist-fight. However, a lack of grappling ability has been menacing to the Myanmar-American’s career.

It’s certainly something he needs to address immediately, if he plans on reclaiming lost glory.

