Watch: Kwon Won Il and Fabricio Andrade show lightning-quick finishing ability before ONE Championship 158 bout

ONE Championship's bantamweight division might be the hardest-hitting in the sport today. Ruled by a man with an iron fist, newly-minted champion John 'Hands of Stone', ONE's 145-pound division has some of the most dangerous strikers in MMA today.

At ONE 158, happening this Friday, June 3, the two most frightening knockout artists other than the champion will collide in the middle of the circle.

'Pretty Boy' Kwon Won Il and 'Wonder Boy' Fabricio Andrade will put their fists on each other and expect the bout to not reach the judges' scorecards. The winner might very well determine who will face Lineker for the belt next.

In a recent video released by ONE Championship, we saw the latest performances of both Kwon and Andrade inside the circle.

In Kwon's last outing, the hard-hitting South Korean proved that he might have the pound-for-pound strongest punch in ONE. Against former champion Kevin Belingon, 'Pretty Boy' unleashed a left hook to the body that would make boxing icon 'Irish' Mickey Ward proud. The punch instantly folded Belingon like a lawn chair.

In his last outing, Andrade similarly took out Belingon's teammate, Jeremy Pacatiw, with a well-placed body shot as well. This time, it was a perfectly timed knee strike as Pacatiw was closing in on the pocket. The impact also folded Pacatiw, just like it did Belingon.

Watch the highlight video here:

ONE Championship returns with ONE 158 on June 3

ONE 158 is set to be a 13-fight card and will be headlined by two bouts that will feature the best in striking in both MMA and Muay Thai.

Rising Muay Thai star Tawanchai PK.Saenchai welcomes Dutchman Niclas 'The Destroyer' Larsen to the ONE circle. The bout has a huge question mark on it as not a lot is known about Larsen and the onus is on Tawanchai to figure him out fast.

The co-main event will feature the aforementioned Kwon Won Il vs. Fabricio Andrade fight. This bout is already being talked about as the No.1 contender's bout as both fighters have been gunning for the belt since early last year.

Also on the main card will be the much-awaited return to action of jiu-jitsu legend and ONE Championship heavyweight Marcus 'Buchecha' Almeida. The grappling icon has had two fights canceled in the past few months and has been itching to get back inside the cage and prove himself in MMA. Let's hope that 'Buchecha' finally gets that fight inside the circle.

