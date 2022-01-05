ONE Championship: Kevin Belingon shrugs off retirement talks, targets return to championship form says Mark Sangiao

Kevin Belingon was once on top of the ONE Championship bantamweight division and he now finds himself on a four-fight losing skid. 'The Silencer' turned 34 in October 2021 and has rubbished talks that he is approaching the end of his illustrious MMA career.

Prior to his losing streak, Belingon was one of the most resilient and explosive MMA fighters on the ONE Championship roster. The Igorot fighter had an impressive seven-fight winning streak between 2016 and 2018. He enjoyed memorable victories over the likes of Reece McLaren, Andrew Leone, Martin Nguyen and Bibiano Fernandes.

The former bantamweight champion recently sat down with Team Lakay head coach Mark Sangiao. Belingon insisted that the fire to compete is still inside him and he is eager to make a run towards another ONE Championship title.

In an interview with Sportskeeda, Team Lakay head coach Mark Sangiao said:

"After the fight, we had an evaluation but it did not come to a point of talking about retirement. We just talked about how many more years are left in his [Belingon's] career but he said as long as he is still persistent in training, he can still fight. He even said that he wants to get the belt one more time."

Belingon's professional record dropped to 20-9 after his recent loss to Kwon Won Il and he is now 11-9 in ONE Championship. Sangiao believes that the Filipino fighter has a lot left in his tank to make another title run, but will need a lot of dedication in order to be successful. Sangiao added:

"If he just brings back the fire, persistence and motivation, it is still possible that he will still rise up to the top and regain the belt."

Mark Sangiao sees Kevin Belingon fighting another ranked fighter in his next ONE Championship bout

After brushing off retirement talks, Mark Sangiao sees Kevin Belingon worthy of fighting another ranked fighter. Many fighters are coming up in the bantamweight division, including the likes of Fabricio Andrade and Shoko Sato. Beligon has no shortage of options with regard to his next opponent.

Sangiao believes Belingon can compete with anyone and that his team need to have a good training camp to get 'The Silencer' back to its usual form. He said:

"He can fight anyone and at his age and experience, he should compete with the best. We just need to prepare him to work on his weaknesses so there wouldn’t be holes in his game."

Edited by C. Naik