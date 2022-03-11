Bibiano Fernandes conquers the punching machine, but ties with Thanh Le

Bibiano Fernandes finally got the top score on the punching machine but isn’t too happy that he was tied with Thanh le for the top score.

In the latest ONE Championship Vlog, ‘The Flash’ can be seen registering a score of 2,835 on the punching machine to claim the top spot in the rankings. To his dismay, though, Le had the exact same score earlier.

Fernandes said:

“You have the power, I have the power, I’m not worried about that. What I’m all about is, I don’t care, I want to beat that guy, Thanh Le?”

Fernandes’ competitive nature is never off. Interestingly, he takes the punching machine very seriously. This was on display even during the leadup to ONE: Bad Blood, when 'The Flash' was scheduled to headline with John Lineker before COVID-19 protocols prevented the bout from happening.

With Lineker out for their fight, Fernandes said he’d take on Jonathan Haggerty just because the Brit beat out everyone’s score on the punching machine.

In the latest Vlog, Fernandes can be seen encouraging his former rival Martin Nguyen to try the machine. While ‘The Situ-Asian’ didn’t manage to beat Fernandes' score, the Brazilian looked satisfied that he kept the top spot.

Bibiano Fernandes is surprised at the sudden change in his opponent's atittude

Bibiano Fernandes and John Lineker have been going at it for months, which spawned what seemed like genuine hatred for each other. However, Fernandes was surprised to find out that wasn't the case anymore.

Fernandes said:

“He’s a completely different guy. Before, he talked a lot, but when he was there, he was humble or, I don’t know. I don’t know what it was. It was weird.”

Lineker looked to be in a great mood heading into their bout, as he even broke out some dance moves in his room:

Watch the clip below:

‘Hands of Stone’ isn't overlooking the greatness of his opponent and understands what an incredible feat it would be to beat a champion of his stature, saying:

“I am excited to fight for the world title. Winning the belt would be huge for me. Defeating a guy like Bibiano, who has a sensational record, a longstanding world champion, and a BJJ master, would be very satisfying.”

While there may not be as much bad blood between the two fighters, the intensity of their matchup has not dissipated. Find out later tonight if Bibiano Fernandes can protect his throne or if John Lineker will make good on his promise to introduce a new world champion in the division.

