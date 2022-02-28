“Lights out on you!” - Bibiano Fernandes posts cryptic message aimed at John Lineker on Instagram

Bibiano Fernandes wants to leave the Circle in a flash come ONE: Lights Out on Friday, March 11. The ONE bantamweight world champion’s latest Instagram post suggests so.

The Brazilian fighter, nicknamed 'The Flash', posted a promotional video that briefly looks back at his back-and-forth war of words with John ‘Hands of Stone’ Lineker.

Fernandes posted the following words in the caption:

“Lights Out on you!”

Lineker ended his last two matches with a couple of highlight-reel knockouts. However, Fernandes does not seem to be deterred by his rival’s piston-like fists.

If anything, ‘The Flash’ is prepared to play his opponent’s game when they meet inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium next month. Should the fight take place as scheduled, it will bring an end to one of the most hotly-anticipated contests in the Singapore-based promotion.

The pair were penned to meet at ONE X, the promotion’s 10-year anniversary event, originally set for December last year.

When the show was rescheduled to March 26, ONE Championship chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong announced that the pair’s fight will instead take place in the main event of ONE: Bad Blood on February 11.

That did not happen either, as the top-ranked challenger reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 just 48 hours before the spectacle.

If nothing comes in between their clash anymore, fans will finally be able to witness these Brazilian icons collide at ONE: Lights Out on March 11.

Bibiano Fernandes puts his bantamweight title on the line for the 10th time, while Lineker hopes to pick up his first-ever MMA world title.

Relive one of Bibiano Fernandes’s most fantastic performances in the Circle

The most dominant world champion in ONE history has plenty of finishes to his name on the global stage. Name it, and the Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion might have already done it, or at least, attempted to do it throughout his reign as the ONE bantamweight king.

However, if we had to pick one finish that stands clear from the pack, it has to be his emphatic finish of Kevin ‘The Silencer’ Belingon at ONE: Century Part II in October 2019.

After an abrupt end to their previous encounter – Belingon being disqualified due to illegal elbows to the back of the head – Bibiano Fernandes promised to make it an easy night out against his longtime foe. He did exactly that.

The 41-year-old slipped his left arm under the Team Lakay star’s neck to put an end to the contest at 2:16 of the second round. That win pushed his record to 24-4, and he hopes to go one up against Lineker next month.

